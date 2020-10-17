It’s Another Beautiful Day Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another great day of college football in America.

Despite the best efforts of the clowns in the media to cancel games because of coronavirus, the sun is up on a Saturday and college football is rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is college football rolling in America, but we have a hell of a game tonight between Alabama and Georgia.

The slate today isn’t insanely impressive, but that game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs is going to be awesome to watch under the lights.

This is why we went to the moon. This is why we won WWII. We did it for the nights like tonight when two prestigious SEC teams take the field to duke it out.

Not only is the game being hyped out of this world, but the eyes of the sports world are upon Nick Saban and his third and final coronavirus test.

If he tests negative, then he’ll be coaching tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. I don’t think there’s ever been a more important coronavirus test in the history of this pandemic than the one Alabama is waiting on for Saban right now.

BREAKING: Nick Saban has had another negative coronavirus test. He needs one more negative test, and he’ll coach Alabama against Georgia. The third and final test is expected to come back this afternoon. Folks, Nick Saban is going to coach tonight. Prepare for chaos. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2020

Buckle up folks because we’re in for an awesome day of football, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am. This is America, and we refuse to lose!