Paige VanZant Drops Awesome Training Photo On Instagram

Paige VanZant appears to be in great shape after joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant posted a photo of herself boxing on Instagram, and captioned it, “Pray for peace. Prepare for war.” Take a look at the awesome photo below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Pray for peace. Prepare for war. ????: @ericcoleman A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Oct 16, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

I’m still not really sold on VanZant fighting in the BKFC. In fact, I think it’s a wildly dumb idea given how much money she can earn outside of fighting.

Let’s not forget that she has claimed to make more money outside of fighting during her time in the UFC.

So, if you can get rich without getting punched in the face, then why would you want to?

Heading into the final fight of her current contract, @paigevanzant is looking to prove her value at #UFC251 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/t0NnW7ObRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Having said that, I’ve always been a huge Paige VanZant fan, and I’m only wishing her the best of luck in the BKFC.

She has the heart of warrior, and we love to see that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Sep 3, 2020 at 3:31pm PDT

We’ll have to wait to see when her first fight is, but I have no doubt it’ll move the needle in a major way.