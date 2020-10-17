REPORT: The Patriots Are Planning On Playing The Broncos, Team Facility Is Open

The New England Patriots plan on playing the Denver Broncos this weekend.

The Patriots had to shut down their facility Friday because of coronavirus, but it sounds like there's no longer a reason to be worried.

According to Field Yates, the facility is open as of Saturday morning and the team is planning on taking the field Sunday against the Broncos.

Broncos are being told to be prepared to play Sunday vs. the Patriots, per source. Players want to play, and the game is on as the NFL gathers more information. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

This is great news for everyone involved in the situation. Obviously, people were very concerned when things were shut down Friday, and for good reason.

We’ve seen chaos all over the NFL this season because of coronavirus, and it looked like the Patriots were about to have more problems.

However, it sounds like everything is going to be just fine with the Patriots and the game against Denver will happen Sunday.

We’re playing football during a pandemic, folks. You simply have to be flexible and prepare for all different sorts of outcomes.

Welcome to the NFL in 2020! It sure is a wild ride! You can catch the game at 1:00 EST.