REPORT: SEC Will Fine Schools Up To $1 Million For Coronavirus Protocol Violations

SEC football programs will face massive fines for failing to follow coronavirus protocols.

According to ESPN, commissioner Greg Sankey has said that he will to drop the hammer to the tune of $1 million if coaches don't follow the rules.

Most notably, multiple programs have already been fined for coaches not wearing masks during games.

SEC has fined at least three teams for not following COVID-19 protocols, per @RossDellenger: – Ole Miss

– Texas A&M

– Tennessee pic.twitter.com/xbgDmJ58vH — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 16, 2020

This is so stupid. Coaches should absolutely revolt against Sankey. I like Sankey a lot, and he made a lot of great decisions prior to the season starting.

In fact, I’d argue that he had the best response in all of college football to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fining coaches over masks is absurdly stupid.

Sankey does know these guys are in the locker room with players not wearing masks at all, right? Somebody made sure Sankey knew that before issuing his decrees?

I’m all for being smart, but this is next level dumb from Sankey. If the players aren’t wearing masks, then the coaches shouldn’t have to either.