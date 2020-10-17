Editorial

REPORT: SEC Will Fine Schools Up To $1 Million For Coronavirus Protocol Violations

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

https://dailycaller.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Mike_Leach-e1601460932233.jpg

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
SEC football programs will face massive fines for failing to follow coronavirus protocols.

According to ESPN, commissioner Greg Sankey has said that he will to drop the hammer to the tune of $1 million if coaches don’t follow the rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, multiple programs have already been fined for coaches not wearing masks during games.

This is so stupid. Coaches should absolutely revolt against Sankey. I like Sankey a lot, and he made a lot of great decisions prior to the season starting.

In fact, I’d argue that he had the best response in all of college football to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fining coaches over masks is absurdly stupid.

Sankey does know these guys are in the locker room with players not wearing masks at all, right? Somebody made sure Sankey knew that before issuing his decrees?

I’m all for being smart, but this is next level dumb from Sankey. If the players aren’t wearing masks, then the coaches shouldn’t have to either.