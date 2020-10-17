This Survival Kit Comes With All The Emergency Essentials, And It’s 20% Off For A Limited Time

Whether you’re camping many miles from home or you’re stuck inside during a power outage, emergency situations can pop up when you least expect it. Taking the time to be prepared can not only make these rotten scenarios easier, but they can even save a life.

While you can gather essential survival supplies yourself, that can take a lot of time, money, and space. That’s why people are turning to this handy Survival Bag to do all the emergency prep-work for them. Jam-packed with over 20 tools and health aids, this kit turns any nasty situation into a bearable one.

Equipped with materials ideal for both outdoor and indoor emergencies, the Survival Bag is an ideal item to keep in your car, coat closet, or just about anywhere you can easily grab it from. And unlike other first aid kits out there, this helpful health arsenal has more than just Band-Aids and gauze (but don’t worry, it has plenty of those too). With three different types of bandages, wound pads and dressings, first-aid tape, a protective Takta face mask, and more, you’ll be prepared for anything.

Along with grade-A first-aid materials, the Survival Bag boasts an array of tools that can get you out of any pickle. For both outdoor and indoor emergencies, you’ll have essential tools handy, including a wire cutter, a window breaker, dynamic knives, bottle openers, and more. The kit even features a game-changing water filter, foldable water bottles, various tools, and dependable flashlights.

Do yourself and your family a favor by being prepared with the Survival Bag, now just $119.00, 20% its original price.

