Incredible Viral Video Shows A Moose Playing Soccer

An incredible video of a moose playing soccer is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a big moose can be seen on a field kicking around a soccer ball as people watch with shocked amazement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You think I’m kidding? Just wait until you see this video. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That is an absurd video, and I love it. That’s the kind of stuff that reminds us that the internet is a great place. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Those dudes were just kicking a soccer ball around, and a moose joined them like it was no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s pretty wild what some animals will do. Growing up, we had a deer that would literally come out of the woods to play catch with our dogs. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

We’d throw the ball to the dogs and the deer would run around and chase it with them. The deer would sometimes stand outside our house waiting for the dogs to come outside to play.

It was bizarre and incredible. This video reminds me a lot of that situation. Animals can do some pretty awesome stuff.

Let us know what you thought of the video in the comments below!