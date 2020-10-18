The Alabama Crimson Tide Look Incredibly Impressive After Beating Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like the real deal after beating Georgia 41-24 Saturday night.

I told everyone who would listen that I thought Georgia had no chance against the Crimson Tide. I told people Alabama was going to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody wanted to listen. Everyone wanted to act like Stetson Bennett was somehow going to walk into Tuscaloosa and pull off a monster win.

There was never a chance that was going to happen, and the Crimson Tide proved they’re legit Saturday night.

While the game might have been close for a bit, it was crystal clear that Alabama was the superior team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 17, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

Nick Saban’s squad looks absolutely dominating on the field, Mac Jones looks like a hell of a quarterback and I’m not sure anyone in the SEC will touch them.

The Bulldogs had the best shot at beating Alabama, and they failed to get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 17, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

Now, I fully expect the Crimson Tide to cruise through the rest of the regular season. Things are booming right now in Tuscaloosa, and the rest of the SEC should be very nervous.