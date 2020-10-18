Giants Receiver C.J. Board Suffers Terrifying Injury

New York Giants receiver C.J. Board suffered a terrifying injury Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Board took a brutal shot to the neck and head region while being tackled, and he immediately went down. Following the hit, he appeared to have no movement, and needed to be carted away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

That’s about as bad as it can get in sports. Whenever someone isn’t moving, it’s a really scary situation.

It’s hard for me to honestly tell whether or not the hit was to the neck or the head. It seems like the neck is the issue, and we all know how scary that can be.

Giants WR C.J. Board being carted off the field after what appeared to be a scary neck injury. Was down on the turf for several minutes. Didn’t see him move. pic.twitter.com/IoQSAMnGA4 — Greg Johnson (@gregp_j) October 18, 2020

Hopefully, Board’s situation isn’t as bad as it looked on the field, but you can’t ever be too careful when it comes to head and neck injuries.

I have no doubt that they’re taking every single precaution possible right now.

Neck stabilizing board out for WR C.J. Board. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 18, 2020

Let’s hope everything turns out to be okay.