The Detroit Lions Dominate The Jaguars 34-16, Improve To 2-3

The Detroit Lions dominated the Jaguars 34-16 Sunday afternoon.
Going into the game, I said we had to improve on our 1-3 record or Matt Patricia needed to be fired. Those were the options because the Jags aren’t good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, we showed up and showed out against Jacksonville, and absolutely dominated.
RB @DAndreSwift taking it in for 6⃣ #DETvsJAX | ???? FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/fzWwmqG0Hb
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 18, 2020
Am I happy the Lions won? Of course. I’m always happy whenever my team wins, but days like today are also part of the problem.
They inspire hope, and hope is a very dangerous thing when you’re a fan of the Lions.
Stafford finds @TheeHOCK8 on fourth down for the score!#DETvsJAX | ???? FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/0oh3row0NH
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 18, 2020
Now, we’re just going to start believing that we might actually be able to save this season given the fact that we’re just a game under .500.
Who else is ready to get heartbroken again?
9⃣➡️1⃣9⃣ for 48 yards on the free play!#DETvsJAX | ???? FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/3eBcpSBcrU
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 18, 2020
Hopefully, I’m wrong and the Lions don’t disappoint me. I’ll believe it when I see it,and I’ll leave it at that.