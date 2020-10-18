The Detroit Lions Dominate The Jaguars 34-16, Improve To 2-3

The Detroit Lions dominated the Jaguars 34-16 Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, I said we had to improve on our 1-3 record or Matt Patricia needed to be fired. Those were the options because the Jags aren’t good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we showed up and showed out against Jacksonville, and absolutely dominated.

Am I happy the Lions won? Of course. I’m always happy whenever my team wins, but days like today are also part of the problem.

They inspire hope, and hope is a very dangerous thing when you’re a fan of the Lions.

Now, we’re just going to start believing that we might actually be able to save this season given the fact that we’re just a game under .500.

Who else is ready to get heartbroken again?

Hopefully, I’m wrong and the Lions don’t disappoint me. I’ll believe it when I see it,and I’ll leave it at that.