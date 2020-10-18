Make Smart Real Estate Investments With A Lifetime Subscription To Mashvisor, Now Just $40

You’ve probably heard that when it comes to property value, it’s all about location, location, location! But when it comes to the nitty-gritty information in regards to what makes an investment a smart one or not, facts can be hard to come by. While you could spend hours upon hours searching for this info and organizing it on spreadsheets, game-changing websites like Mashvisor do all the work for you.

When using Mashvisor, you’ll have access to nationwide real estate data to help you detect good investment opportunities. No matter where in the U.S. you’re looking, this information hub can give you detailed property breakdowns, including its distance from cities, accurate mortgage calculations, the area’s average cash on cash return rate, and so much more.

Unlike other online data sites out there, Mashvisor gives you incredible insight into different investment niches, like Airbnb activity. In fact, there’s an entire filter dedicated to finding homes that are in neighborhoods with the highest Airbnb occupancy rate, perfect for those looking for properties with great rental potential.

When using Mashvisor, you’ll get up-to-date listing information from reliable sources and algorithm-based projections, giving you an edge when searching for investment opportunities. And with just a couple of clicks, you’ll know what kind of return to expect, a calculation that usually takes hours to complete on your own.

Still not sure if Mashvisor can help you find the best real estate investment opportunities? Don’t just take our word for it — these satisfied customers sure are convincing!

“Great way to access the paid features of Mashvisor. Much cheaper than the subscription model even with discounts.” – Robert S.

“The incite and property research that I receive from Mashvisor is worth every penny! Saves me a ton of time with their high-quality data that serves as a great supplement to my own due diligence process regarding investment properties!” Jordan T.

“Great product. Really useful functionality. Bring on more real estate products!” – Edgar R. Right now, you can snag a lifetime subscription to Mashvisor for the incredibly low price of $39.99 — that’s over 95% present off its normal rate. Talk about a good investment! Price subject to change. Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed. Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.