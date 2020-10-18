Editorial

College GameDay Is Going To Minnesota For Michigan Vs. The Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Gophers looks on before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

College GameDay will be in Minnesota this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced Saturday night that it’s headed to Minneapolis for the battle between the Gophers and Michigan Wolverines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I’m kind of surprised that this is where GameDay is headed for the first weekend of Big 10 football.

Yes, Minnesota and Michigan are both damn good teams, and it’s not a bad option at all for the conference.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on

However, I would have thought Ohio State vs. Nebraska in Columbus would have been the pick. After all, the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers were both instrumental in helping to save the season.

Yet, GameDay is headed to Minnesota for the Gophers vs. Wolverines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on

It certainly does feel good to have GameDay back at B1G matchups. It’s a sign that we’re one step closer to returning to normal in America.