College GameDay Is Going To Minnesota For Michigan Vs. The Gophers

College GameDay will be in Minnesota this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced Saturday night that it's headed to Minneapolis for the battle between the Gophers and Michigan Wolverines.

Honestly, I’m kind of surprised that this is where GameDay is headed for the first weekend of Big 10 football.

Yes, Minnesota and Michigan are both damn good teams, and it’s not a bad option at all for the conference.

However, I would have thought Ohio State vs. Nebraska in Columbus would have been the pick. After all, the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers were both instrumental in helping to save the season.

Yet, GameDay is headed to Minnesota for the Gophers vs. Wolverines.

It certainly does feel good to have GameDay back at B1G matchups. It’s a sign that we’re one step closer to returning to normal in America.