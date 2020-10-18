Every NFL Game Will Be Played As Scheduled Sunday After No New Coronavirus Cases

The NFL slate will be played as scheduled Sunday.

According to Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter, there weren’t any new positive coronavirus cases of Sunday morning, and that means the games are going to happen as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: All Week 6 games are on as scheduled. No new positives across the league. Play football. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

All clear. No new positives across the league, per source. Play football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

It’s about damn time we got a win in the NFL. It’s been absolute chaos in the league for the past couple weeks.

Players have been testing positive, games have been postponed and there’s been trouble all over the league.

Now, it’s a gorgeous Sunday morning in America, and we’re going to play a bunch of NFL games as planned. If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

Millions of fans across the league are excited for football to happen, and we’re going to have a bunch of games to enjoy today.

Fire up the grill, get your beer on ice and enjoy your day. It’s time for some NFL action.