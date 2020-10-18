Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from the school tweeted by GoldandBlack.com, Brohm tested positive on an antigen test, and the program is now waiting on the results from the PCR test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

This is not the kind of news fans in the B1G and fans of Purdue want to be hearing right now. We’re less than a week away from the Boilermakers opening against Iowa.

Now, with under a week before taking the field against the Hawkeyes, the man running the program has tested positive for coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram #LetsPlayFootball ???? ???? A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Sep 19, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT

Hopefully, Brohm is able to recover as quickly as possible because the Boilermakers are 100% going to need him if they want to win.

Without Brohm calling the shots, it might be a long game against Iowa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:44am PDT

Let’s all hope Brohm bounces back quickly.