Wisconsin Badgers Release More Footage From Football Practice

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped more footage from training camp.

With the football season starting Friday against Illinois, there isn’t much time left before we get rolling on the gridiron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the latest footage out of practice, the Badgers are going to be rolling. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for Friday to get here. I can’t wait at all. It’s going to be an epic night in Madison.

There is so much hype around Wisconsin this season, and it’s not hard to see why. We’re loaded on defense, Graham Mertz is playing quarterback and Paul Chryst will make sure the rest of the squad is ready to go.

It’s been a long war against coronavirus, and we had a lot of days pass us when we thought we’d never get Big 10 football.

Well, here we are and the Badgers are ready to kick the living hell out of Illinois.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be glorious.