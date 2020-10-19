Adele Announces She’s Going To Be On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Musician Adele announced she was going to be hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Adele shared the cute post-it-note announcement Monday on social media.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele announced on social media. “My first ever hosting gig and for ‘SNL’ of all things!!!!”

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” she added. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” (RELATED: Adele Shares Photo Of Her Amazing Transformation On Her Birthday)

“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” Adele said.

While Adele will be hosting, H.E.R. will be performing.

I can’t wait to see Adele host. It has to be a different experience since there is no studio audience, but I’m sure it’s still really fun. I do wish Adele was performing, but hosting will suffice.