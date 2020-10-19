‘Putin Might Take Him’: Ana Navarro Will Help Pay For Trump To Leave The Country If He Loses

Ana Navarro said Monday that she was prepared to chip in for President Donald Trump’s one-way ticket if he lost the election and chose to leave the United States.

Navarro responded on ABC’s “The View” to a joke from one of Trump’s weekend rallies — he said that if he lost to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he might be so embarrassed that he would have to leave the country. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Blows Up At Meghan McCain: ‘Don’t Scream At Me. I’m Two Feet Away’)

WATCH:

“Can you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?” Trump joked. “I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.” (RELATED: Trump Jokes About Leaving The Country If He Loses To ‘The Worst Candidate In The History Of Politics’)

“Well, I’m ready to chip in for his one-way ticket to north Korea,” Navarro fired back as the clip ended. “Or Putin might take him, but look.”

“He’s not leaving and he’s not leaving the political scene. Even if he loses, and I don’t think we should take that for granted,” Navarro continued, noting that in 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held a commanding lead in the polls even up to Election Day.

Navarro went on to say that even if Trump lost on November 3, she didn’t believe he or the rest of his family would just bow out of politics.

“This is their schtick now. They have control in politics. They have great control over the Republican base, and great influence,” Navarro concluded. “I don’t think you will see as much distancing because even if he loses, he is going to be tweeting away against people who speak against him.”