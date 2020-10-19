Editorial

Arkansas DB Hudson Clark Earns A Scholarship After Getting 3 Interceptions Against Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 17: Hudson Clark #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammate Jalen Catalon #1 after returning a interception for a touchdown in the second of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has earned himself a scholarship.

During Arkansas’ huge win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, the walk-on freshman became a sensation in the SEC after picking off the Rebels three times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s earned himself a scholarship. During an interview with Peter Burns, head coach Sam Pittman explained that Clark will be put on scholarship starting in January.

You can watch his full comments below.

This is the kind of stuff we love to see in the world of college football. There are very few things better in the sport than a walk-on snagging himself a scholarship.

For whatever reasons, Matt Corral thought it was a good idea to throw at Clarke, and the Rebels paid a high price for it during the loss.

Just because you showed up as a walk-on at an FBS program doesn’t mean that it’ll stay that way forever. Clark is proof of that fact.

One huge game with three interceptions and he’ll be on a full ride starting in January.

Props to Clark for the dominating performance and the scholarship. He earned it.