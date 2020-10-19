Arkansas DB Hudson Clark Earns A Scholarship After Getting 3 Interceptions Against Ole Miss

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has earned himself a scholarship.

During Arkansas' huge win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, the walk-on freshman became a sensation in the SEC after picking off the Rebels three times.

Hudson Clark in coverage vs Ole Miss ???? Targets: 4

???? Catches allowed: 1

???? INTs: 3 pic.twitter.com/PP94bmMMBk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2020

Now, he’s earned himself a scholarship. During an interview with Peter Burns, head coach Sam Pittman explained that Clark will be put on scholarship starting in January.

You can watch his full comments below.

Come January @CoachSamPittman said he puttin that man on scholarship! pic.twitter.com/X7SQEQ8gkY — W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) October 19, 2020

This is the kind of stuff we love to see in the world of college football. There are very few things better in the sport than a walk-on snagging himself a scholarship.

For whatever reasons, Matt Corral thought it was a good idea to throw at Clarke, and the Rebels paid a high price for it during the loss.

First. Career. Interception. We see you Hudson Clark. pic.twitter.com/i92t9iLsNV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 17, 2020

Just because you showed up as a walk-on at an FBS program doesn’t mean that it’ll stay that way forever. Clark is proof of that fact.

One huge game with three interceptions and he’ll be on a full ride starting in January.

Good morning to Hudson Clark fans and Hudson Clark fans only. pic.twitter.com/8lolvyKj8G — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 18, 2020

Props to Clark for the dominating performance and the scholarship. He earned it.