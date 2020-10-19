Arkansas DB Hudson Clark Earns A Scholarship After Getting 3 Interceptions Against Ole Miss

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has earned himself a scholarship.
During Arkansas' huge win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, the walk-on freshman became a sensation in the SEC after picking off the Rebels three times.
Hudson Clark in coverage vs Ole Miss
???? Targets: 4
???? Catches allowed: 1
???? INTs: 3 pic.twitter.com/PP94bmMMBk
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2020
Now, he’s earned himself a scholarship. During an interview with Peter Burns, head coach Sam Pittman explained that Clark will be put on scholarship starting in January.
You can watch his full comments below.
Come January @CoachSamPittman said he puttin that man on scholarship! pic.twitter.com/X7SQEQ8gkY
— W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) October 19, 2020
This is the kind of stuff we love to see in the world of college football. There are very few things better in the sport than a walk-on snagging himself a scholarship.
For whatever reasons, Matt Corral thought it was a good idea to throw at Clarke, and the Rebels paid a high price for it during the loss.
First. Career. Interception. We see you Hudson Clark. pic.twitter.com/i92t9iLsNV
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 17, 2020
Just because you showed up as a walk-on at an FBS program doesn’t mean that it’ll stay that way forever. Clark is proof of that fact.
One huge game with three interceptions and he’ll be on a full ride starting in January.
Good morning to Hudson Clark fans and Hudson Clark fans only. pic.twitter.com/8lolvyKj8G
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 18, 2020
Props to Clark for the dominating performance and the scholarship. He earned it.