‘Avengers’ Stars To Reunite For Live Virtual Biden Fundraiser

“Avengers” stars will reunite this week virtually for a live fundraiser event for the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Superstars such as Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the Marvel stars who will join Biden’s vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Oct. 20, for a question-and-answer session and more, per People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot:’ Snoop Dogg Raps In Effort To Get Voters Out For The DNC)

“It’s time — Voters Assemble!” the Russo Brothers, directors of several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, captioned their Instagram post about the fundraiser. (RELATED: Joe Biden Keeps One Specific Comic Strip On His Desk. Here’s What It Is)

“Join the AVENGERS cast LIVE as they REUNITE for a fun Q&A/Trivia Night with Kamala Harris to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and Democrats across the country,” the post added. “Lots of new behind the scenes stories coming your way. SIGN UP to JOIN the event through the #linkinbio or in our story!”

The piece noted that supporters can donate any amount of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund in order to gain access to attend the event, which starts at 6:45 p.m. EST.

It is not the first time this election cycle that one of the “Avengers” stars have shown their support for Biden. Most recently, Ruffalo striped down to nothing in a social media campaign warning about naked ballots and appeared to be wearing no clothing in the video.

It can be seen here.