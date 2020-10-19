Politics

Biden Campaign Calls A Lid On Public Events Until After Debate

Joe Biden Travels To Michigan To Campaign For President

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will not make any public appearances until after Thursday’s final debate with President Donald Trump.

CBS political correspondent Ed O’Keefe predicted the move on Sunday’s “Face the Nation,” telling Margaret Brennan that Biden would “not be seen again after today” until he arrived at the debate in Nashville. (RELATED: Biden Starts October By Taking A Day Off. Here’s How Many He Took In September)

And by early Monday morning, the word was out.

The three-day lid bring the total number of off days — in just the month of October — to six. With only 15 days remaining until the Nov. 3 election, three days amounts to one-fifth of the time Biden has left to campaign.

President Trump plans to continue with a more active campaign schedule, as shared by his son Eric Trump.

While O’Keefe told Brennan that Biden’s three-day break was a strategic effort to prepare for the final debate, some suggested that there might be other reasons for the campaign staying out of sight.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned the wisdom of taking a day off with so little time left, asking Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons about it on Sunday’s “State of the Union.” Coons replied simply that Biden had been campaigning “tirelessly” throughout the election cycle, and went on to accuse Trump of holding unsafe events.

“I would just say that I think it’s pretty much the opposite of the word tireless to take a day off,” Tapper concluded.