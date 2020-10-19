Self-Identified BLM Demonstrator Hanging From Rope On Trump Tower In Chicago Threatens To Jump If He Doesn’t Talk To The President

A self-identified Black Lives Matter member hanging from a rope off of Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday evening threatened to kill himself unless President Donald Trump spoke with him, video of the incident shows.

Police officials tried to talk the unidentified man to safety as he dangled from an orange rope over the Chicago River for hours, the New York Post reported. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s also wanted to speak with the media.

“I don’t want to die. If someone will try to pull this rope, I will jump and die,” the man said, video shows.

BREAKING VIDEO ???? Shocking scenes from Trump Tower Chicago — Man climbing on a rope from #TrumpTower building. Emergency services have reached. pic.twitter.com/cHYPpQyrtq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 18, 2020

The man recorded a person trying to communicate with him from the top of the building, video shows.

“I have a knife. If someone will try to pull [the rope], I will cut it and I will probably die. But I don’t want to die,” he said while holding a knife, video shows.

Though he did not say what he wanted to speak to Trump about, the man said, “if Mr. Trump, he promise something, he should do before the election,” video shows.

“Everyone who knows me, they know I am not crazy. I am not crazy. I am a well-educated guy,” the man said.

“But … Mr. Trump, if you think I am crazy, I am not crazy,” he continued. “And if you will not talk with me I will cut, I will die,” he said, video shows.

