Bruce Willis Reprises Famed ‘Die Hard’ Role In New Car Battery Commercial

Bruce Willis reprised his famous role as Detective John McClane for a new car battery commercial for Die Hard.

In the clip shared on YouTube, the 65-year-old actor took on his action star role from the “Die Hard” franchise in a two-minute long commercial. The clip was noted by the Guardian in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Film ‘Air Strike’ Axed After Co-Star Disappears)

The ad starts out with Willis‘ character stranded on a dark, isolated street because his car battery ran out. (RELATED: Celebrate Bruce Willis’ Birthday With His Top 10 Movies Of All Time [VIDEO])

“Well, you wanted the quiet life, John,” the “Unbreakable” star can be heard stating. “Dead batteries. Empty streets.”

The next thing we see is McClane walking towards an auto parts store, only to see the faces along the way of one of his enemies from the various “Die Hard” movies like Clarence Gilyard Jr.’s Theo, per Fox News.

Soon, the “Pulp Fiction” star’s body smashed through the front glass window of the shop, before he asked for a battery and ended up making his escape through an air duct vent. It was a clear reference to his classic escapes in the films.

The detective then almost ended up getting run over by a limo being driven by limo driver Argyle, from the franchise, played by De’voreaux White.

Eventually, he gets the battery installed and ended up launching a grenade at his enemy. This commercial has a whole lot of shootings, crashed vehicles and a huge explosion at the end that won’t leave fans of the action-packed franchise down.

“I’ve never done any sort of commercial with the John McClane character, but Advance Auto Parts brought an idea to integrate DieHard the battery into the ‘Die Hard’ story through a short film that’s authentic to McClane and both brands,” Willis shared in a press release to Fox Business.

“Advance approached this like a motion picture – the script is clever, the production intense and the spot is entertaining,” he added. “This is what ‘Die Hard’ fans expect. I think they will dig the DieHard –’Die Hard’ mashup.”