Cardi B Deactivates Twitter After People Tried To Tell Her ‘How To Live’ Her ‘Life’

Cardi B didn’t hold back when she slammed fans who had been trying to tell her “how to live” her life.

“Trying to control my life is not constructive criticism,” the 28-year-old rapper shared in an expletive laced-rant Instagram stories in a clip captured by Pop Crave. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“That s— is crazy and weird,” she added. “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I’m motherf—ing Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

Cardi B deactivates her Twitter account after Instagram Live: “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother fucking Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” pic.twitter.com/Ev4fpxPU37 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2020

The rapper continued, “So what y’all want me to do? Y’all want me to date a new n—a. Y’all need to understand I’m not your regular average bitch. A regular average bitch can go f—k around with a n—a. She don’t like a n—a, [then] bye. I’m not that. I’m f—ing Cardi B.”

At one point, the “WAP” rapper said that she tried her best to give fans “the best music.” But when it comes to her “personal life” and “harassing” her friends and family, her own fanbase was being “out of control.”

The piece noted, that the comments came after the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker had spent the weekend defending her decision to get back together with estranged husband Offset, after announcing last month that she had filed for divorce. The two also have a 2-year-old daughter together, Kulture.