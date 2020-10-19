CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From New Yorker For Showing Penis During Zoom Call

New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after exposing his penis on a company Zoom call last week.

Toobin exposed himself during a call with New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers, according to Vice. He apologized in a statement and called the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said in the statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

In addition to being a staff writer at the New Yorker, Toobin is CNN’s chief legal analyst. The network said Monday that Toobin has been “granted” time off. He appeared on CNN as recently as Saturday, according to Vice.

Natalie Raabe, a spokesperson for the New Yorker, confirmed that “Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” Vice reported. Toobin has also not tweeted since October 13, although his CNN appearance occurred on October 17, according to the publication. (RELATED: Media Reacts After Former Fox News Editor Blasts New Yorker Exposé)