Trump Tells Nevada Rally That The Biden Family Is ‘A Criminal Enterprise,’ Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up,’

As the crowd at a Sunday rally in Carson City, Nevada, chanted “Lock him up,” President Donald Trump accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of being a “corrupt politician” and said the Biden family is a “criminal enterprise.”

“In 2016, you voted to fire this corrupt and decrepit political establishment and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first,” Trump told the rally.

“Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician. He always has been. And as far as I’m concerned, the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. It really is.”(RELATED: Trump Reads List Of Statues Commission Wants Removed From Washington — Then Throws Away Letter)

The New York Post reported Wednesday that an email recovered from a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 showed that both Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden met with a top executive of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden eventually landed a seat on the board of directors.

The Biden campaign has denied that any meeting took place. Hunter Biden has not denied leaving his laptop with the computer repair shop. The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the veracity of the email.

Trump continued by suggesting that the Biden family alone wasn’t the problem but the “very powerful” Democratic Party along with the “fake news media and also including big tech” were a threat to good government.

The president warned his supporters that he is their last hope to stand between the maintenance of Second Amendment rights “and the chaos and all the problems.” (RELATED: Biden Campaign Cites Twitter Censorship As Evidence NY Post Story Is False)

“I’m all you have.”

Trump then said he has “respect” for the Democrats because “they stick together” unlike Republicans, as he named GOP detractors like former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

“You know what? [The Democrats] have lousy policy. They want open borders. They want sanctuary cities … they want to quadruple your taxes, but the one thing is, they stick together. The Republicans have to learn they have to stick together,” he said.

On Saturday, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was allegedly the target of a failed kidnapping plot, accused Trump of putting “lives in danger” by stoking heated rhetoric at his rallies.