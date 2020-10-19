‘Perfect Strike For American People’: Trump Shares Throwback Clip Of Him On The Pitcher’s Mound

President Donald Trump tweeted throwback clip of him taking the pitcher’s mound and throwing a “strike.”

"A perfect strike for the American people!" the president tweeted Monday to his millions of followers, along with a throwback video he retweeted of him taking the field at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, on September 10, 2004. The video from the Washington Post was initially shared by one of Trump's supporters who tweeted, "Nobody can sling it like Trump!"

A perfect strike for the American people! https://t.co/LqqvhWpqis — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

The snippet was part of a larger video shared on YouTube by the outlet of Trump after he had arrived by helicopter on the baseball diamond where the Somerset Patriots played.

In the video, we first see the president warming up to throw his pitch while donning the Patriots’ jacket, before he took the pitcher’s mound and let loose.

Shortly after his post, the president retweeted another clip, this time it was of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals‘ game against the New York Yankees earlier this year.

Fauci’s pitch is metaphor for how wrong he has been. & the bigger metaphor is how loudly the sycophant left cheered this terrible pitch. Smh pic.twitter.com/xqR9xvxU7v — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 19, 2020

As previously reported, President George W. Bush‘s pitch at the World Series after the September 11th attacks in 2001 is one of the more notable first pitches thrown by United States Presidents.

Bush sported an FDNY jacket as he took the mound and the crowd started with chants of “USA” just one month after the terrorist attack.

If you have never seen, it’s worth checking out.