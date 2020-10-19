Trump Trashes Dr. Fauci’s Athletic Skill: ‘Worst First Pitch In The History Of Baseball’

President Donald Trump took aim at White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday over his appearance on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

Fauci criticized the administration's handling of the pandemic during a Sunday night interview on the program. According to multiple reports, this irritated the president enough for him to trash Fauci during a campaign call on Monday morning, with reporters listening in.

“Dr. Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on 60 Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. “All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said ‘no masks & let China in.’ Also, Bad arm!”

…P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Trump then took aim at Fauci's pitch at the Washington Nationals' opening game back in July.

Earlier the same day, Trump told reporters over the phone that Fauci was a “disaster.”

“If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” he said, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less.”