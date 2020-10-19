Fans Of The Philadelphia Eagles Get Into A Gigantic Fight During A Loss To The Ravens

A big fight broke out in the stands Sunday when the Eagles lost to the Ravens.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy can be seen walking over seats as he confronts some people in Ravens gear, and then all hell broke loose.

Watch the absurd altercation below.

1st game back in the stands for Philly scumbags and they are already fighting. Nature is healing. (Via ig:its_dyl_doe) pic.twitter.com/3QTf1pLBQN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2020

You know nature is healing when we have gigantic brawls breaking out in the stands during NFL games. It's truly a sign that we're returning to normal.

Every season, we get a bunch of great brawl videos. Given how fans are limited during the coronavirus pandemic, we haven't seen a ton of brawls in 2020.

Well, that's starting to change and this is one of the craziest videos we've seen from the season so far.

As I always say, you’re an idiot if you go to a sporting event and decide to throw punches. Imagine spending several hundred dollars for tickets and then deciding to fight.

You have to be a moron of epic proportions to behave that way.

It’s still early in the season, but something tells me this fight video will be near the top of the list for the best we see in 2020.