Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen’s Guitars To Hit Auction Block

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen’s two custom guitars will hit the auction block for between $40,000 and $80,000 each.

The guitars will hit auction on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, according to an article published Monday by the New York Post. One is a 2004 Charvel Art Series electric guitar and the other was a gift given to Bryan Cush, the owner of the restaurant Van Halen met his first wife at.

Both guitars come with special surprises including photos that show Van Halen applying crisscrossing graphics to his guitars.

“He did it with tape,” auction house CEO Darren Julien told The Post. “It’s like pin-striping on a car.” (RELATED: Legendary Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65)

The other guitar comes with Van Halen’s guitar pick and two backstage passes, according to the New York Post.

To be completely honest, the price point feels really low to me for the rock music legend and Julien agreed.

“I feel that the estimate is low in light of Eddie’s passing,” Julien told the NYPost. “I won’t be surprised if they sell in the six figures. At our last rock ‘n’ roll auction, we had a guitar of Kurt Cobain’s sell for $6 million. The bar has been raised for this category. Rich millennials have really helped the market.”

I’m excited to see how much these guitars actually go for. I’d expect it to be in the millions as well.