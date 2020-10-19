It’s Officially Game Week For The Wisconsin Badgers

Game week has arrived for the Wisconsin Badgers.

It’s officially time to start preparing to play Illinois this Friday night under the lights at Camp Randall in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While many people thought this day would never arrive, game week is here for the Badgers, and I couldn’t be more excited.

This is what we train for. This is what we do all the extra reps for. This is why we put in the countless hours of preparation.

Despite the best efforts from coronavirus and some in the media trying to cancel games, the Wisconsin Badgers will take the field Friday night to dominate the Fighting Illini.

We’re going to boat race them right off of the field. You can take that to the bank.

It’s crazy to think how long we’ve been battling coronavirus. This nonsense has been going on since March, and there were some dark days along the way.

Now, we’re officially in game week protocol. We’re locked in, focused and ready to do our jobs in order to get the win.

This is what it’s all about, gentlemen.

Get on the hype train right now because there soon won’t be any room left. Let’s take care of business, Wisconsin. Let’s get it done.