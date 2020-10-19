‘I Won’t Be Intimidated’: Lindsey Graham Ambushed By Two Women As He Arrived In DC

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was approached Monday by two women who called Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a racist.

Graham shared a video of the exchange, which he said occurred as he arrived in Washington, D.C. His caption read, “I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME.” (RELATED: ‘You Reap What You Sow’: Lindsey Graham Invokes Kavanaugh, Doubles Down On Filling Supreme Court Seat)

WATCH:

I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME: https://t.co/ZwkiWzOfR7 pic.twitter.com/sGkyzpCdxw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2020

One of the women told Graham that she was from Seattle, adding that she was there to talk to him or to anyone who would listen. The other woman asked why it mattered where she was from. “She’s an American,” she protested.

“Well, I think Seattle is a good example of how things have gotten out of control,” Graham replied as he kept walking.

“You’re an example of how things have gotten out of control,” she continued, adding, “You work for me, Sir. I pay your salary, Sir.”

The South Carolina Senator asked the other woman where she was from, and she again repeated that it didn’t matter where she was from, saying, “I’m from the United States of America, where are you from?”

She went on to accuse Graham of taking her daughter’s rights away and Judge Barrett of being a “racist.”

“I am enthusiastically going to support Judge Barrett,” Graham replied as he headed out the door. “Because she’s highly qualified.”

“She’s not!” the woman protested as the video cut off.