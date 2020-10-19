LSU QB Myles Brennan Is Questionable Against South Carolina

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan might not be available this Saturday against South Carolina.

According to Matt Zenitz, head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Brennan is questionable for the game against the Gamecocks. ESPN reported that he’s dealing with a lower body injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was unlikely to play against Florida this past weekend had the game not been postponed because of coronavirus.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is questionable for the team’s game against South Carolina Saturday, per Ed Orgeron. Would not have been able to play vs. Florida if the game had been played. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 19, 2020

Are the Tigers about to be 1-3 to start the 2020 football season? I’m not sure the Tigers are a lock to beat South Carolina even if Brennan plays.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a huge win over Auburn, and there’s nothing that convinces me the game against South Carolina will be easy for the Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 26, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

However, if LSU has to dig into the depth chart against South Carolina, then there could be serious trouble on the horizon.

As bad as the Tigers have been through three games, I’m sure things will get worse if Brennan doesn’t start at quarterback.

LSU fans better hope he’s ready to roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN.