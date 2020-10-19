‘West Texans Love Their President’: Hundreds Join West Texas ‘Trump Train’ Parade In Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Hundreds of vehicles in west Texas participated in a “Trump Train” vehicle parade led by a semi-truck featuring a photo of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with a bald eagle and American flag on Sunday evening.

The parade consisted of hundreds of motorcycles, sports cars, and trucks flying American and Trump flags driving around Loop 289 in Lubbock, Texas. Before the parade began, participants could visit vendors and listen to live music and featured speakers at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Texas, according to Cook’s.

“West Texans love their president,” attendee Chance Britt of Lubbock, Texas, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “There’s a silent majority out there that have been intimidated and pushed against the wall … I think when they speak I’ll be pleased with the outcome of the election.”

After receiving multiple inquiries regarding the fire vehicles and personnel involved in the “Trump Train,” Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said, “no Lubbock Fire Rescue vehicles or on-duty personnel were part of the event,” KCBD 11 reported.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue does not participate in political rallies or other events of a partisan nature, and LFR firefighters are prohibited from taking part in political campaigns while in uniform or on-duty,” Fogerson added.

“The love for the president has been ‘yuge’ out here, people love him,” Britt told the DCNF. He said that the most pressing issue leading up to election day is “getting people out to vote.” (RELATED: Thousands Of Vehicles Join Trump Road Rally In Philadelphia Suburb)

“I think it’s very imperative that everybody exercises their right to vote, their privilege to vote and to get out and express how important it is to have this country carry on as a nation that has freedom,” Britt added.

This was the second rally they’ve done with “tremendous success,” Britt told the DCNF. The first occurred on Sept. 27, according to Cook’s.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.