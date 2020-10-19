Matthew McConaughey Recalls The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be A Dad

Actor Matthew McConaughey pretty much always knew he wanted to be a father.

McConaughey opened up about the moment he really knew he wanted to be a father one day during Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

.@McConaughey details everything from his lifelong goal of having children to his love for his wife in his new memoir, “Greenlights” https://t.co/EXmtAfqTiU — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2020

“I was meeting some of his new friends, looking up at them and shaking their hands, and saying, ‘Nice to meet you, sir,'” McConaughey recalled. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Announces New Memoir ‘Greenlights’)

“In my 8-year-old mind, what I noticed at that time, was every man that I had said ‘sir’ to — the common denominator was they were all fathers, and I remember saying, ‘That’s when you’ve made it,'” he continued. “That’s when you’ve succeeded in life, when you become a father.'”

“From that day on it was very clear to me the one thing I knew I always wanted to be,” McConaughey added.

This is such a sweet story. We all already knew McConaughey was one of the greatest celebrities of all time, but he always continues to prove us right. There is never a bad thing to say about him.

He consistently shows everyone what a real man should be like. Men should start taking notes and strive to be more like McConaughey in every way.