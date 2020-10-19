Editorial

Matthew McConaughey Recalls The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be A Dad

2018 Toronto International Film Festival - "White Boy Rick" Premiere

(Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Actor Matthew McConaughey pretty much always knew he wanted to be a father.

McConaughey opened up about the moment he really knew he wanted to be a father one day during Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

“I was meeting some of his new friends, looking up at them and shaking their hands, and saying, ‘Nice to meet you, sir,'” McConaughey recalled. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Announces New Memoir ‘Greenlights’)

“In my 8-year-old mind, what I noticed at that time, was every man that I had said ‘sir’ to — the common denominator was they were all fathers, and I remember saying, ‘That’s when you’ve made it,'” he continued. “That’s when you’ve succeeded in life, when you become a father.'”

“From that day on it was very clear to me the one thing I knew I always wanted to be,” McConaughey added.

This is such a sweet story. We all already knew McConaughey was one of the greatest celebrities of all time, but he always continues to prove us right. There is never a bad thing to say about him.

He consistently shows everyone what a real man should be like. Men should start taking notes and strive to be more like McConaughey in every way.