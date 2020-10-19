Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Dad Died While Having Sex

McConaughey recently opened up about his parents’ relationship.

McConaughey revealed his father passed away after having a heart attack during sex, according to an excerpt obtained and published Wednesday by People magazine.

“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled,” McConaughey said. “I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Recalls The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be A Dad)

That’s wild. I guess I’ve heard of this happening and sex is a form of physical activity, so it does make sense. Just crazy to speak about it so publicly. I guess his dad isn’t around anymore, so what is the worst that could come from this?

What an iconic way to go out though.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor characterized his parents’ relationship as “violent.”

“They were, at times, violent,” McConaughey said. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”