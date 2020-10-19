‘Attempting To Undermine America’: Mike Pompeo Calls Twitter’s Reported Censorship Of New York Post’s Hunter Biden Hard Drive Story ‘Dangerous’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Twitter’s reported decision to censor the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden alleged hard drive “dangerous” and politically motivated in a Washington Examiner interview Monday.

“It is dangerous when a powerful force like the communications tool which is Twitter, adopts a non-viewpoint neutral view of the world,” Pompeo told the Examiner.

“They have to make a choice, either it’s going to be viewpoint neutral or they’re going to make a different decision,” he continued. “And that decision can’t be based on whether it is supportive of this administration or attempting to undermine America.”

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly sent a copy of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son’s alleged hard drive to the Post after it was left at a Delaware computer repair store, according to the outlet.

Twitter censored the piece, locked the Post’s account and refused to re-open it unless the outlet deleted uploads containing the hard drive story, according to Fox Business. The tech giant said the Post relied on “hacked” information to write the story, Fox reported.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

The Post wrote that Hunter Biden took a job with a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma for $50,000 a month and reported unconfirmed email exchanges in which a foreign energy executive suggested Joe Biden had met with the man who employed his son. Joe Biden has previously stated that he “had never spoken” to his “son about his overseas business dealings,” the Post reported. (RELATED: ‘He Belongs In Prison’: Rudy Giuliani Says Alleged Hunter Biden Hard Drive Shows He Broke Foreign Agents Law)



The hard drive also reportedly contained images of Hunter Biden engaged in lewd behavior with one picture appearing to show him asleep with a crack pipe dangling from his mouth, according to the Post.

Both the Biden campaign and Pompeo did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time of publishing.

