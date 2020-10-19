Editorial

Legendary NHL Broadcaster Doc Emrick Retires After 47 Seasons

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 16: Mike "Doc" Emrick takes part in the Scott Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony by the New Jersey Devils prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at the Prudential Center on December 16, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Legendary NHL broadcaster Doc Emrick has retired.

Emrick announced the decision with an awesome video from NBC Sports, and he’s officially stepping away from the game after 47 seasons of calling action on the ice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement below.

Damn, there are some retirements that just hit differently in the world of sports. There are some retirements that feel like a titan is leaving the industry.

There’s no better way to sum up how this retirement from Emrick feels. We’re not just talking about a guy who worked NHL games.

We’re talking about a guy known as the voice of NHL games.

If there was every anyone involved with the NHL and broadcasting who has etched their place in history and cemented their legacy, it’s Doc Emrick.

We’ll probably never see anyone like him ever again.

Props to Emirck on an insanely successful career, and I hope he enjoys the retirement that he’s rightfully earned.