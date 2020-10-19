Legendary NHL Broadcaster Doc Emrick Retires After 47 Seasons

Legendary NHL broadcaster Doc Emrick has retired.

Emrick announced the decision with an awesome video from NBC Sports, and he’s officially stepping away from the game after 47 seasons of calling action on the ice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement below.

After 3,750+ Professional and Olympic hockey games, 100 different verbs used to describe a pass or shot, and 22 Stanley Cup Finals, the legendary Mike “Doc” Emrick has announced his retirement from broadcasting. From hockey fans around the world, we say #ThankYouDoc! pic.twitter.com/Pt27Dp63TW — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 19, 2020

Damn, there are some retirements that just hit differently in the world of sports. There are some retirements that feel like a titan is leaving the industry.

There’s no better way to sum up how this retirement from Emrick feels. We’re not just talking about a guy who worked NHL games.

We’re talking about a guy known as the voice of NHL games.

47 seasons calling pro hockey.

45 Game 7s.

22 #StanleyCup Finals.

14 NHL All-Star Games.

6 Olympic Games.

Only ONE Doc Emrick. https://t.co/NPkQTK3BSw — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 19, 2020

If there was every anyone involved with the NHL and broadcasting who has etched their place in history and cemented their legacy, it’s Doc Emrick.

We’ll probably never see anyone like him ever again.

Doc Emrick was ALWAYS heartened to see the handshake line at the end of a #StanleyCup Playoff series. Now, we want you to join his. Let’s turn the replies into Doc’s virtual ???? handshake ???? line as we say #ThankYouDoc! pic.twitter.com/seEbX23WRg — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 19, 2020

Props to Emirck on an insanely successful career, and I hope he enjoys the retirement that he’s rightfully earned.