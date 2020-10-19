Odell Beckham Jr. Takes His Cleats Off, Trash Talks Fans During Humiliating Loss To The Steelers

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in rare form Sunday during an embarrassing 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a large chunk of the fourth quarter to still be played, OBJ popped off his cleats and decided to spend his time trash talking with fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, a dude making millions to play football opted to take his gear off before the game was over, and thought he should trade verbal jabs with fans.

OBJ with his shoes off, shoulder pads unbuckled and getting mad at a fan heckling him at Heinz Field with 8 min left is a microcosm of the Browns franchise. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 18, 2020

Say whatever you want about OJB and the Browns, but they’re an absolute content machine for football fans.

Not only did OBJ behave like a child during the Sunday loss, but Baker Mayfield even eventually found himself benched.

To call the game an utter disaster would be one hell of an understatement.

While the Browns are an absolute circus, I do feel bad for OBJ to a certain degree. The man is a superstar, and his talents are just being thrown away in Cleveland.

He should do everything possible to get the hell out and onto a winning team that can make a run.

Odell Beckham Jr. mad and yelling on the sidelines after that pick — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2020

In the meantime, I hope he keeps his antics up because watching the Browns implode is one of my favorite yearly traditions for the NFL.

H/T: BroBible