Ohio State’s Game Against Penn State Will Be In Primetime On ABC

Ohio State and Penn State will play under the lights on Halloween.

According to Eleven Warriors, it was announced Monday morning that the October 31 meeting in Beaver Stadium between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will kick at 7:30 EST on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game between PSU and OSU will probably be the biggest regular season game in the B1G.

This is the kind of game that college football fans dream about. This is the kind of game that people get up for and excited about.

PSU and OSU are two of the best teams in America, the Buckeyes are hitting the road and the game will happen under the lights.

What more could you ask for as a fan?

The only unfortunate part is that the game won’t happen in front of a packed crowd in Happy Valley, which might take a little bit of the magic off of the matchup.

Still, we’re talking about two premier programs, and I have no doubt that both teams will be amped up.

Make sure to catch the matchup on ABC at 7:30 EST. It should be a great one.