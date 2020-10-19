Paul Finebaum Suggests Nick Saban Being In Quarantine Helped Him Prepare To Beat Georgia

Paul Finebaum had a bold take about Alabama beating Georgia this past Saturday.

The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 41-24 in an awesome game under the lights in Tuscaloosa, and the game was embroiled in chaos after Alabama coach Nick Saban initially tested positive for coronavirus. After several negative tests between Wednesday and Saturday night, the six-time national champ was allowed to coach, and Finebaum thinks his time in quarantine might have helped the Crimson Tide legend prepare. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Finebaum said the following Monday during an appearance on “The Roundtable” on WJOX 94.5, according to Saturday Down South:

Maybe when (Nick) Saban was home Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, he got a little more active in the defense, and I’m not saying he wasn’t already because I’ve had coaches tell me and I know they’ve told you, it’s ultimately Nick Saban’s defense. Who’s to say he didn’t pick something up, he probably had a little more time to study film than he does normally.

I hate to burst Finebaum’s bubble, but I highly-doubt Saban being away from his team for several days helped him do anything.

How does that even make sense? It’s not like Saban doesn’t study his defense on a regular basis anyways, and it’s not like he unplugged once he started quarantining.

Also, Nick Saban didn’t need a miracle to beat Georgia. Alabama was pretty much better all over the field down the stretch.

The idea that he somehow needed extra privacy and focus to win is laughable. It’s not even close to accurate, and I’m not saying that as an Alabama defender.

I’m just saying it because it’s true.

Quarantine or not, Saban is the best coach in the SEC, and there isn’t a close second.