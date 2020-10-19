REPORT: Baylor Resumes Football Activities After Pausing Them Because Of Coronavirus

Baylor has reportedly returned to the football field.

According to Pete Thamel, the Bears have resumed football activities after having to pause them because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thamel also reported that the game against Texas “on track” to happen Saturday.

Source: Baylor is back practicing and on track to play Texas this week. The Bears have played just two games this season. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 18, 2020

This is exactly the kind of news that fans want to be hearing right now. This is exactly what fans of Baylor want to hear.

Baylor smashed the pause button last week because of issues within the program, and that was obviously a cause for concern.

Whenever a program halts practice once the season has started, it’s a problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Oct 4, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

Well, the Bears are reportedly back to grinding it out and it sounds like they’re going to play Texas as scheduled.

If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Oct 3, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Let’s hope Dave Aranda’s squad is able to keep everything going well through Saturday. We need as many games as possible to happen.