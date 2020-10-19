Editorial

REPORT: Baylor Resumes Football Activities After Pausing Them Because Of Coronavirus

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda yells from the sidelines during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Baylor has reportedly returned to the football field.

According to Pete Thamel, the Bears have resumed football activities after having to pause them because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thamel also reported that the game against Texas “on track” to happen Saturday.

This is exactly the kind of news that fans want to be hearing right now. This is exactly what fans of Baylor want to hear.

Baylor smashed the pause button last week because of issues within the program, and that was obviously a cause for concern.

Whenever a program halts practice once the season has started, it’s a problem.

 

Well, the Bears are reportedly back to grinding it out and it sounds like they’re going to play Texas as scheduled.

If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

 

Let’s hope Dave Aranda’s squad is able to keep everything going well through Saturday. We need as many games as possible to happen.