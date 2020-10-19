It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘Silicon Valley’

It’s the perfect time to watch “Silicon Valley” if you’ve never seen it before.

Given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a grinding halt, there aren’t a ton of options out there right now for viewing. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s resulted in many of us diving into older shows and rewatching some of our favorites. If you’re looking for something new to watch, I can’t recommend “Silicon Valley” enough.

The hit show covered a startup in the tech industry, and it’s without a doubt one of my favorite series ever made.

I have probably watched the entire series six or seven times. You can binge a season of “Silicon Valley” in an afternoon if you want to.

While it’s certainly a comedy, it’s also highly-engaging and a serious look at the tech industry in a way that simplifies it enough for the average person to enjoy.

It also provided fans with Erlich Bachman, who will forever be remembered as one of the greatest characters ever put on screen by HBO.

The show is a true roller coaster. You’ll feel all different kinds of emotions as you cheer for Pied Piper’s success and the ragtag team of techies involved with the company.

Trust me, you’re not going to want to be the only person who didn’t watch “Silicon Valley” when given the chance.

Fire it up on HBO. You can thank me later.