Steelworkers Union Trolls Trump, Projects Biden-Harris Logo Onto Trump Tower

The United Steelworkers union projected the Biden-Harris campaign logo onto Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, Illinois, last weekend.

The United Steelworkers’ (USW) projection over the weekend is the latest in a series of troll jobs where the union projects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s logo onto buildings around the country. The union created a Twitter account named “USW Bat Light” in September, which it has used to post photos of its projections.

“Vice President Biden has long been a friend of workers and our union,” said USW President Thomas M. Conway after the union endorsed Biden in May. (RELATED: Union Members Are Supporting Donald Trump Despite Unions Endorsing Joe Biden)

He continued, “The USW is proud to stand with him now as he seeks to put our country back on a path toward shared prosperity through responsible leadership.”

We didn’t?! We did!! And it felt so good. (The most action that sad, half-empty building’s seen in a while.) Good morning Chicago. ???????? #USWBatLight #VOTE #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/YBy1mYk36v — USW Bat Light (@USWBat) October 17, 2020

The USW has projected the Biden campaign logo on buildings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Madison, Wisconsin, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The union’s “bat light” is operated by four women who travel to different states with the projector, USW spokesperson Jess Kamm Broomell told the Chicago Sun Times. (RELATED: Joe Biden Falsely Touted Endorsement From Trade Union That Actually Backs Trump)

“This election is obviously very important and there’s a lot at stake for workers,” Broomell told the Sun Times.

The USW has more than 575,000 members, according to Department of Labor filings.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.