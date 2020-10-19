A Massive Bear Follows A Young Boy In Scary Video

A bear followed a young boy in a very scary video making the rounds on the internet.

In a video posted by The Sun, a boy in Italy can be seen being followed by an absolutely massive brown bear.

Somehow, the kid managed not to panic and was able to slowly walk down a hill and away from the animal. Watch the unreal encounter below.

Boy calmly walks away during a close encounter with a wild brown bear pic.twitter.com/mNx9GUjyy5 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 18, 2020

I truly don't understand how that young man was able to remain as calm as he did in the video above. I'm not sure so many people would have been that relaxed.

In fact, I'm pretty sure the average person would run for the life if they came across a bear in the wild following them.

Having said that, this young man handled the situation correctly. If you panic in the wild, then there's a good chance you're cooked.

You have to maintain a calm and collected mindset when dealing when a potential crisis. A bear capable of tearing you from limb to limb is the definition of a potential crisis.

Luckily for this young man, he was able to get away and to safety.