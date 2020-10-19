Trevor Lawrence Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Alabama QB Mac Jones Is 2nd

Mac Jones is closing in on Heisman favorite Trevor Lawrence.

According to SportsBettingDime.com, the Clemson star quarterback is still at the top of the odds at -150, but Alabama’s Jones has jumped to second at +400. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State gunslinger Justin Fields is third at +800. No other play in the country is under +2000.

Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers make it look so easy ???? pic.twitter.com/8Xjm00pxXg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 17, 2020

I would get used to these three men being at the top through pretty much the entire season. Lawrence has absolutely dominated the college football landscape in 2020.

He made Georgia Tech’s defense look like a bunch of little kids this past Saturday.

It’s also pretty cool to watch Mac Jones blow up for the Alabama Crimson Tide. I’ll be honest with all of you.

I expected Jones to be very solid, but I never expected him to be as good as he has been for the Tide so far.

I have no doubt at all that Nick Saban’s team can win a national title with Mac Jones under center.

Now, we wait for Ohio State, Justin Fields and the rest of the B1G to play this weekend. I can’t wait to see what happens.

Fields will be coming with a vengeance, but can he make up for lost time? Time will tell, and I’m super excited to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Oct 5, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

Finally, is Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz the sleeper pick of the century? I’m not ruling it. I’m certainly not ruling it out.