Video Shows UCF Kicker Daniel Obarski Getting Into An Argument With QB Quadry Jones

UCF kicker Daniel Obarski got into a verbal exchange with backup quarterback Quadry Jones after losing to Memphis.

After UCF lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Tigers on a missed field goal, Obarski could be seen on the broadcast being talked to by some of his teammates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Jones could be seen walking up to him, saying something and then the two had to be separated by their teammates. Watch the bizarre moment unfold below.

man **WHAT** the hell happened here pic.twitter.com/9obG41vj22 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 17, 2020

Obviously, we don’t know what was said, but it’s crystal clear that Obarski didn’t want to hear it. I’d love to know what words were exchanged.

UCF had their soul ripped out by Memphis, and it’s obvious that Obarski felt the weight of that loss on his shoulders after missing the field goal that could have won the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Oct 17, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

So, I’m not really sure what message Jones felt like he needed to send after taking a tough loss, but whatever it was, Obarski wasn’t having any of it.

Next time, it might be smart for Jones to keep his thoughts to himself. After a tough loss, sometimes it’s just best to say nothing.