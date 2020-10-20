Adam Gase Is Heavily Favored To Be The Next NFL Coach Fired

Adam Gase is expected to be the next NFL coach fired.

According to the odds from Bovada, the New York Jets head coach is at -175 to be the next coach fired. The next closest is Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone at +375. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I really don’t understand how anyone could expect Gase to keep his job after what we’ve seen out of the Jets.

Calling them terrible would be criminal understatement. The Jets aren’t just bad, but they’re one of the worst teams that I’ve ever seen.

They’re absolutely pathetic.

Now, Gase is expected to the next man fired. Will he be? I don’t know. Does he deserve to be? Almost certainly.

You simply can’t be as bad as Gase has been in New York and Miami, and then expect to continue having a job in the league.

We’ll see if he’s the next man to, but I don’t have a ton of hope for his future.