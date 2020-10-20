Adrian Martinez Will Start At Quarterback For Nebraska Against Ohio State

Adrian Martinez will be the starting quarterback Saturday for Nebraska against Ohio State.

According to ESPN, head coach Scott Frost announced Monday that Martinez will keep his starting job for the opener against Ohio State.

Frost said if the Cornhuskers had gone through a normal camp that Luke McCaffrey likely would have won the job, but that just didn’t happen.

“If Luke had already been playing and we had the same camp, it probably would have been Luke. We feel we have the luxury of two starters,” Frost explained.

From the sounds of it, Martinez’s time as Nebraska’s starting quarterback might be nearing an end. Frost wouldn’t even mention McCaffrey if there wasn’t a real chance he’d win the job.

Martinez might be starting against the Buckeyes, but it certainly sounds like McCaffrey will get shot and is waiting in the wings.

Martinez is a great athlete, and has had some great moments with the Cornhuskers. However, he just hasn’t done a ton of winning.

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters, and Frost is really starting to feel the pressure to win some games for the fans in Lincoln and the rest of the state.

We’ll see what happens down the stretch, but it sounds like McCaffrey’s time is coming. You can catch the game against Fox at 12:00 EST on Fox.