Alabama Beating Georgia Gets Monster TV Ratings, Beats Every Game Of The NBA Finals

The TV ratings for Alabama beating Georgia this past Saturday night were huge.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the game averaged 9.611 million viewers Saturday night on CBS as the Tide won in impressive fashion over the Bulldogs. Just how impressive of a number is that? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the most-watched game of the NBA Finals on ABC topped out with an average of 8.89 million viewers, according to Outkick.

So, a major SEC football game had more viewers than any game of the NBA Finals, which is absurdly impressive.

You just love to see it! You just love to see college football crushing the NBA like it’s no big deal at all.

That’s the kind of energy I need injected right into my soul! Feed it to me!

Yes, it was a huge game between the number two and three teams in America, and millions of people were amped all day Saturday.

Still, the fact it crushed the NBA like a bug is truly something else. I can’t wait to watch NBA fanboys try to spin this situation.

At the end of the day, the NBA is now a political sports league. College football represents the heart and soul of America.

People will never give up on college football. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.