Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Clemson And Ohio State Follow

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Alabama is currently leading the national title odds for college football.

In the latest odds from SuperBookSports, the Crimson Tide are at 8/5 to win the national title this season. Clemson is second at 9/4 and Ohio State is third at 7/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia is a very distant fourth at 16/1.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have to be in the top three spots. Anyone who has a different team in the top three spots should be ignored because they clearly don’t know anything about football.

Ohio State hasn’t played yet, and opens this weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. We’ll find out a lot about them very soon.

However, we know plenty about the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Both teams look like they’re going to cruise through their conference schedules.

I highly-doubt anyone in the SEC can stop Alabama, and I know for damn sure nobody in the ACC can touch Clemson.

 

Finally, Wisconsin being at 60/1 is so disrespectful, but I kind of love it. It’s almost like free money being handed out.

Trust me, you don’t want to be the clown who bets against us. I can promise you that much.