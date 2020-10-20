Massive Boat Crashes Into A Dock In Wild Video

A boat in Florida absolutely hammered the dock it was trying to pull into.

In a video tweeted by @davenewworld_2, a gigantic boat in Sarasota, Florida can be seen just crashing into a dock and hitting stuff everywhere this past Saturday. According to MyCoastSun.com, Brendan Sheridan was charged with three counts of boating while under the influence with property damages. He was released from jail early Sunday morning.

Of all the stuff you see on the internet today, I can promise you that this will be among the craziest. You can watch two videos of the incident below.

Florida man pulls into a marina drunk & crashes his boat pic.twitter.com/qtYZJZdvdn — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 18, 2020

A man faces boating under the influence & property damage charges after he struck other boats at a Sarasota marina Saturday. What a jackass. You can hear people yelling at him to turn his boat off. Full video (2m12s): pic.twitter.com/etBLLiWnY3 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 18, 2020

Obviously, Sheridan has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That's the system we have here in America.

Having said that, I can't believe how absurd this situation is. It's not like the boat was going at a high rate of speed. In fact, it didn't appear to be going that fast at all. Yet, the alleged driver still wasn't able to stop the vessel from smashing everything around.

I'm not a boating expert, but I'm pretty sure crashing into the dock isn't something that's encouraged.

Imagine if you were in the vicinity of this boat as it crashed into everything nearby. I would have been panicking, and probably not even believing it was real at the same time.

There are some things that are so insane it’s hard to believe they’re actually happening. A big boat hammering a dock with plenty of warning time falls into that category.

This situation is without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in the water in a minute or two. Let us know what you thought in the comments.

H/T: Outkick